Jeffrey Barton Cronk

Jeffrey Barton Cronk Obituary
Jeffrey Barton Cronk October 21, 1942 - December 11, 2019 Bonita Jeffrey Barton Cronk was born October 21, 1942 in Menomonie, WI. Jeff graduated from high school in Ankara, Turkey, and earned a BA and MA from Lewis and Clark and U. of Oregon. Commissioned in the USMC, he served in Vietnam and retired after 20 years. His last job was for DoD. He is survived by his wife Cathy, 3 children, 1 stepson, 2 grandsons, and 3 step-granddaughters.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
