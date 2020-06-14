Jeffrey D. Williams 1967 - 2020 San Diego Jeffrey D. Williams, 53, passed away from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma on May 30, 2020, at Tisch Hospital at NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan in the company of his wife and daughter. Born in Fontana, California, Jeff was the son of Gary and the late Mary Donna Williams. He attended Fontana High School, California State University San Bernardino, received a BA from SDSU (Philosophy, 1992), and holds masters degrees from UCLA (Library and Information Science, 1999) and Antioch University (Leadership and Change for Healthcare, 2018) where was completing a PhD. Career highlights include work at California Lutheran University, over 10 years at the Biomedical Library at UCSD, and at the time of his death, he was department chair and director of the New York University Health Sciences Library in New York, NY. Mentoring and leadership in professional organizations were of paramount importance to him.Jeff loved the great outdoors, playing electric guitar, and most of all, spending time with his family. He is survived by wife Kathleen Williams and daughter Abigail Williams of Brooklyn, NY, father Gary (Erma) Williams, sisters Jayne (John) Stanley and Jennifer (Allen) Roseberry, nieces Michelle (Jonathan) Reardon, Allie (Timmy) Todisco, Catherine Roseberry, nephew Chris (Faith) Roseberry, great-nephews Liam and James Roseberry and great-niece Libby Reardon. A celebration of life will be held once pandemic restrictions are lifted and ashes will be scattered at sea in Hawaii. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the New York University Health Sciences Library, https://nyulangone.org/give/fundraise/jeffwilliams.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.