|
|
Jeffrey E. White March 19, 1947 - January 11, 2020 San Diego Jeff died of complications from bladder cancer. He attended Howard University (one year) and then University of Illinois (undergrad and grad school). While at Univ. of Illinois, Jeff went to California with a friend on a spring break and fell in love with the West Coast and California. After graduation he moved to California and has lived there ever since until his death. He worked for Kaiser in Oakland and both NAASCO and IDEC in San Diego. He was active in the SAGA ski club and California Men's Gathering. Jeff is survived by brother Jonathan E. White (Gwendolyn) of West Palm Beach, Florida; niece Janice Y. White Taylor (Ronnie) and family of Washington, D.C.; and nephew Jonathan E. White, Jr. (Betty) and family of Clarksburg, Maryland. Immediate family preceding Jeff in death were: mother Florence M.J. White, father James E. White, Sr., and brother James E. White.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020