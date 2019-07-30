|
Jeffrey Jeffrey Rogers October 10, 1957 - July 17, 2019 San Diego Jeffrey John Rogers, 61, of El Cajon, California passed away peacefully with family and friends at his side on July 17, 2019 after a long battle with brain tumors. Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Jennifer, his children, Austin (22), Sophie (19), and Lucas (13), his mother, Mary Jane, brother, Mike, sisters, Jan and Joyce (J.P.), and his lifelong friend, John Steen. He was uncle to four nieces and two nephews, and had a large extended family. Jeff was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend to all.Born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Arnold Dean and Mary Jane Rogers. Jeff grew up in the Midwest, moved around as a young adult, then settled in San Diego in 1980. Jeff graduated with a B.S. in Finance from the University of Maryland's global campus located in Seoul, South Korea. He later received an MBA from San Diego State University.Jeff retired from United Technologies Corporation as Vice President of Business Development. Prior to that he was employed by Rohr Industries and Goodrich Aerostructures serving in Finance and the Program Office directing programs such as V2500, 787, Embraer, and Bombardier.While working at Rohr Industries in Chula Vista, California, Jeff met his wife Jennifer, whom he married in 1993. He traveled extensively abroad in his work, including Toulouse, France where Jennifer and he lived for three years and where he learned to appreciate fine wine and cooking.Jeff was an avid runner and cyclist and enjoyed golf. His greatest joy was his children, especially watching them continue his love of sports by playing baseball, softball, soccer, basketball, and volleyball.Jeff's Celebration of Life will be held at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, near where he and Jennifer celebrated their wedding 25 years before.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 30, 2019