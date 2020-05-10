Jeffrey Lawrence Lipscomb August 16, 1953 - February 28, 2020 San Diego On October 10, 1992, Jeff Lipscomb completed the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, as one of 1,298 finishers. He was called across the line by Mike Reilly, the official voice of Ironman since 1989. On February 28, 2020, Mike Reilly was on speakerphone as he symbolically called Jeff Lipscomb across a different finish line. "Jeffrey Lipscomb, you are an IRONMAN!" bellowed Reilly, just a few hours before Lipscomb passed away at his home in University City, surrounded by family, friends, and pets.Jeff's 10+ year fight against lymphoma included a successful kidney transplant in 2019 and a bone marrow transplant earlier this year. His will was never broken throughout his illness. Although a bad ankle prevented him from running, volleyball and basketball, he continued to kneeboard while finding a fresh passion as a stand-up paddler. At 6'7", Jeff was easy to spot as he paddled regularly off La Jolla Shores en route to his favorite surf spot at Black's Beach.Jeff was widely known as a mentor and coach to many young people in San Diego, both on the court (basketball, volleyball), on the water (surfing, stand up paddling), and in business where he helped many young professionals get their start, get connected, or help them launch their companies with clear-eyed expectations.After graduating from University High School in Los Angeles, Jeff played Division 1 basketball at SDSU (1971-1973) and UCSB (graduated in 1976) and later played post-collegiate basketball in Paris until he was sidelined by an ankle injury. He also had a very brief career in professional volleyball.In addition to Ironman in 1992, Jeff competed in local triathlons in the "Clydesdale" division. In 1996, he finished the Boston Marathon with a time of 4:21. He also earned his "A" beach volleyball rating in 2007 at the age of 53. Of other note: Jeff led the organization that funded and coordinated the UCSD Canyon View 50-meter pool for UCSD and La Jolla community joint use.Jeff began his career in finance as a stockbroker at Kidder, Peabody & Co., then joined The Equitable (also known as AXA for a period of time) in 1986. As an SEC-registered investment advisor and ChFC, he won the coveted Hallmark Award for lifetime achievement; qualified for the company's Circle of Excellence; and earned distinction as a Centurion and National Leader across several decades. He served his clients for 34 years until taking medical leave in January 2020.He also served as an outside director of Imperial Capital Bank (at the time, the largest domiciled bank in San Diego County) and was a member of the E.W. Scripps Associates of the Scripps Institute of Oceanography.Jeff is survived by his wife, Jan Percival Lipscomb, his daughter, Shaney Moorea Lipscomb, and brothers Andy, John and Grant. A paddle-out and celebration of life will be planned for Jeff once the global health emergency has been stabilized. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society: https://events.lls.org/pages/sd/Jeff.The Lipscomb family extends its deepest gratitude to Jeff's oncologist, Dr. Marin Xavier at Scripps Clinic; as well as the doctors, nurses, and staff in the UC San Diego Health ICU, kidney transplant, and bone marrow transplant programs. Their kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 10, 2020.