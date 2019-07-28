|
|
Jeffrey Paul Wilkens August 7, 1942 - July 7, 2019 CORONADO Jeffrey Paul Wilkens was born August 7, 1942, and died July 7, 2019. He was affectionately called "Smelly", "Foons", "Wilk", "Weasel", "Bear", "Bones", and "DOM" by his friends, family, and coworkers. Jeffrey attended the Coronado public schools from kindergarten through high school (CHS 60). He received a Bachelor's of Arts in Psychology from the University of Redlands and an MBA from the Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate School. Jeffrey served as the Vice President of Human Resources for TRW Space and Defense (now Northrop Grumman) in Redondo Beach, CA for 17 of his 33 years with the company. He was responsible for the overall direction of human resource policies and the creation of programs that positively affected employees in the organization. His legacy includes creating a childcare center, driving workplace diversity initiatives, and implementing a flexible benefits program for all employees. After his retirement in 2001, he and his wife moved to Coronado. Utilizing his organizational and people skills, he founded the Island Beer Club in 2004, which meets weekly and has a membership of nearly 400 "beer aficionados". He was an extraordinary man who connected with everyone he met through warmth, humor, and love. Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Loie, daughter, Paige, son, Matt, step-daughter, Misty, sisters, Maria and Susan, granddaughters, Phoebe and Violet, grandson, Jack, daughter-in-law, Amy, son-in-law, Justin, and cat, Sarge.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019