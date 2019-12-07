|
Jenna Vee Read February 6, 1929 - November 27, 2019 Mesa, AZ Jenna Vee (Jenna) Read was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Joseph and Adaline Stocking, the oldest of four children. She died of natural causes in Mesa, Arizona. Jenna Vee graduated from Murray High School in 1947; she then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After her service Jenna Vee attended BYU, where she met her eternal sweetheart, Robert "Leon" Read. They were married in 1958. In 1960, they moved to San Diego and lived there until Leon's death in 2013. In addition to raising her children, Jenna Vee worked at the San Diego Office of Education and volunteered for her church. She loved to learn about her heritage, to walk, and to sew. In 1976, on her home sewing machine, she created a 40' x 60' US flag that hung on the side of the SDSU library. Jenna Vee is survived by three children: Bryan Read (Jilleen), Allison Brooks (Stephen), and Dallin Read (Cindy), as well as eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Jenna Vee was preceded in death by her daughter Elizabeth Ann and her husband Robert Leon Read. A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14 at the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary in South Jordan, Utah. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 7, 2019