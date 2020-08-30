1/1
Jennie O. Willis
Jennie O. Willis
January 8, 1925 - August 22, 2020
San Diego
Age 95, of San Diego, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020. She loved cruises, bingo and going out to eat. Most of all she enjoyed time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G.; brothers, Mike & Fred; and sisters, Leona & Margaret. Survived by children, JoAnne (Gene) Henson, Jeanne (Mike) Winger and Thomas; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and sister, Rosalie (Joe) Buscemi. Due to these uncertain times, services are private. Memorial service at later date. Burial at Fort Rosecrans Cemetery. Merkley Mitchell Mortuary is serving the family.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
