Jennifer ("Jendy") A. Dennis October 1, 1975 - February 1, 2019 La Jolla Jennifer ("Jendy") A. Dennis of La Jolla passed away peacefully at age 43 with her family by her side after a long and valiant battle with cancer at sundown on February 1, 2019. Jendy was born in La Jolla and attended La Jolla Country Day School through sixth grade before moving to The Bishop's School from which she graduated in 1994. She was a Psychology major at Yale University, her father's alma mater, where she received her B.A. in 1998. When she returned home to La Jolla, she discovered how much she enjoyed combining logical thinking with problem solving. She identified computer science as a field in which she could put this combination into practice; she enrolled at UC San Diego as a Revelle College student and earned a second bachelor's degree in Computer Science at UC San Diego's Jacobs School of Engineering in 2003. After graduating from UC Diego Jendy worked as a software engineer at various San Diego companies including Nokia, Cubic, Verimatrix and L3 Technologies. Eight years ago, she moved to Information Technology Services at UC San Diego where she designed web and data systems for the university including the web-based admissions and financial aid systems for the expanding undergraduate population. She was recognized by her colleagues for outstanding performance. An avid supporter of the arts, Jendy loved theater, contemporary art and music both classical and rap. She frequented La Jolla Music Society and UCSD ArtPower concerts and was a devotee of the La Jolla Playhouse. She also belonged to and supported the Spotlight Club of inewsource, an investigative journalism not-for-profit. Throughout her life she participated in many recreational sports; she especially loved team sports and diligently followed football. In every activity in which Jendy participated, she combined persistence and integrity with intelligence, common sense, humility, and a passion for team participation. However, she will be remembered most for her thoughtfulness, kindness and generosity which left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Jendy Dennis is survived by her parents Edward and Martha Dennis of La Jolla, her brothers Andrew Dennis of San Diego and Evan Dennis of New York City, her uncles Richard Greenberg, M.D., of Norton, Massachusetts, and Robert Greenberg, M.D., of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and numerous cousins across the country. A private service was held for Jendy's immediate family and a Celebration of Life will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Jendy Dennis Endowment Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego, 4950 Murphy Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92123. The proceeds of this fund will be used for scholarships, the arts and journalism at her favorite non-profit organizations. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019