Jennifer Waters Richards January 5, 1950 - April 14, 2020 Carlsbad Jennifer Cecilia (Waters) Richards Stoff, a trailblazing entrepreneur and devoted mother and grandmother, died of uterine cancer. She was 70.Born in St. Petersburg, Fla, she lived in South Bend, Ind. as a child and moved to Southern California after high school. Jenny spent her early adult years raising four kids before co-founding Cherubs, a baby bottle company that redefined a product category and was purchased by Playtex. Other ventures included developing home electronics and children's toys, custom home design and commercial real estate investment. Known for her big spirit and generous heart, she loved travel, history, decorating and holidays. She will be missed greatly.She is survived by sister Jill Waters; brother Jeffrey Waters; daughter Sarah Richards; sons Jason, Matthew and Bryan Richards; grandchildren Katherine and Ethan Richards and many nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be planned when we can gather.



