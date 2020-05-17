Jerald Bruce Elliott
Jerald Bruce Elliott January 24, 1938 - April 4, 2020 San Diego Jerry was born in San Diego and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956. He received a B.S. in Marketing and a M.A. in Visual Communication from San Diego State University. Jerry also completed in-depth study in design, design management, and photography at UCLA, Parsons School of Design, Design Management Institute, and Nikon School of Photography. He never stopped exploring and learning.After serving in the Air Force, Jerry joined the staff at SDSU in 1965. Early in his career of more than 30 years at the university, he was in Public Relations. For years he photographed a great many students, faculty, and others to obtain images for promotional literature, catalogs, student orientation programs, external and internal exhibits, and displays. Jerry developed organizational identity guidelines for the university, directed the University Design Center, and oversaw the printing of many major university communications.Later, Jerry taught courses in Graphic Art, Design, and Composition and headed the internship programs for Graphic Design and Environmental Design in the Department of Art.Jerry was a quiet, gentle man with a creative expressive manner and a wonderful sense of humor. He was a consummate professional, always looking for the positive. Over the years, he worked with and around hundreds of students and broadened their educational experience. He was a devoted mentor to students, friends, and family.Jerry was preceded in death by his brother Fred, and his parents, Fred and Gladys Elliott. Due to the constraints in place on gatherings, large or small, no memorial service is planned. Jerry was a long time avid supporter of KPBS radio and television; it is suggested that donations may be made in his memory to KPBS.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 17, 2020.
