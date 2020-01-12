|
Jerald C. Jerry' Hollingsworth April 19, 1931 - January 6, 2020 El Cajon Born in a golf clubhouse in Santa Monica, Jerry was destined to live a life dedicated to golf. He worked alongside his dad Cecil Hollingsworth in the golf business from a very young age, and they would go on to develop and operate several golf courses over the years including Meadowlark, Alondra Park, and Singing Hills. After graduating from UCLA with a BA in Business Administration in 1953, Jerry was commissioned to the US Air Force where he served in the Strategic Air Command. In 1955, Cecil found the 700 acre Singing Hills Ranch property and he and three partners purchased the land and began designing and building golf courses. Jerry left the service in 1956 to return to the golf business where he helped the partners design and build three courses, golf shop, lodge, restaurant and bar, and tennis facility that became Singing Hills Resort. In 1979 Jerry bought his dad's interest and was elected president just months before a major flood destroyed 40 of the 54 holes and took the golf shop with it. Jerry and business partner Steve Horrell dug in, and with great support from the community, rebuilt the property even better than before. They co-managed the business until it was sold in 2001 to the Sycuan Band of the Kumayay Nation. Jerry remained active in the community helping establish charitable foundations and raising funds for groups such as the East County Boys and Girls Club, El Cajon Lions Club, and San Diego Fire and Emergency Foundation. He received multiple honors for his lifetime of achievements including: the El Cajon Citizen of the Year award, the Humanitarian Award from the Lions Club International Foundation, and the Cal Rossi Award from the National Golf Course Owners Association for his contributions to the game of golf, as well as the Association's first Lifetime Membership Honor. An avid pilot, Jerry owned and housed a couple of airplanes over the years at Gillespie Field. He served on the Gillespie Field Development Council, the County Airport Commission and was member of the San Diego Planning Commission. Preceded in death in October by his beloved wife of 61 years, Judy, he was well loved by his family. Three children: J. Scott Hollingsworth (wife Lisa), Kimberly Hollingsworth Boal (husband David), and Chris Hollingsworth. Seven grandchildren: Kait Boal Schulhof (husband Tristan), Hayden Boal (wife Megan), Tristan Boal, Hilary Hollingsworth, Hayley Hollingsworth, Jeremy Hollingsworth (wife Shannon), and Jessica Hollingsworth, and great-grandson Ford Schulhof. Jerry and Judy took the family on frequent trips to the desert dune buggying, San Felipe, Lake Powell, Mammoth and Big Bear, and later trips with the children and grandchildren to Costa Rica, Panama, and Alaska. He and Judy traveled the world and enjoyed RVing across the US and Canada. Jerry was as kind and generous as they come. He just had a way of making you feel good about yourself. Close friends and family are invited to honor Jerry at a "Celebration of Life" on Saturday, January 18th from 2-5pm at Singing Hills Resort.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020