Jerald Newcombe Jerry' Jackson April 21, 1930 - June 11, 2019 La Mesa, CA Jerry passed away on June 11, 2019 at the age of 89 in La Mesa, California. Jerry was born April 21, 1930 to Clarence Earl and Estherlene Jackson in San Diego, CA. Jerry graduated from Hoover High School in San Diego. After graduating high school, he served 22 years in the US Air Force as a Meteorologist, retiring as a Master Sergeant. While serving in the Air Force Jerry met and married his first wife, Betty Jeanne Perdue in 1951. They had four children and were married 16 years before she passed away in 1967. After retiring from the US Air Force, Jerry moved his family back to his hometown of San Diego, where he became a Computer Programmer for Copley Press/San Diego Union Tribune for 23 years. In 1972 Jerry married Evelyn (Lynn) Walker. Along with Lynn's two children, they became a family of eight. Jerry and Lynn were married 36 years before she passed away in 2008. Jerry served in several Masonic organizations, including the Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star, and Rainbow Girls. He was also a member of the Al Bahr Shriners. Upon retirement Jerry fulfilled his dream of becoming a pilot; he thoroughly enjoyed flying and even owned a Cessna 172 Skyhawk. Jerry is survived by his 6 children David (Margaret) Jackson, Kathy (Gene) Castrovillo, Rick (Tammy) Jackson, Nick (Regina) Wagner, Chris (Allyson) Jackson, and Susan (Dave) Deeg, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceding Jerry in death were his parents, Clarence Earl and Estherlene Jackson, wives Betty Jeanne Jackson and Evelyn Jackson, and his brother, Van Jackson. Jerry will be buried in a private ceremony at Greenwood Mortuary. April 21, 1930 - June 11, 2019 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019