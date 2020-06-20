Thank you Dad, Thank you for your hard work and your dedication to our family. While we all had our troubles growing up, you has already laid the ground work for us, to help us grow up. You had six of us and all six turned out good, 6 for 6 in this broken down world is a miracle! The thing that I've believe is the best gift you gave me was you showed me how to be a fighter, you helped me to develop endurance. No matter what this world throws us, you push through, you don't just survive, you endure! I'm most grateful for the times after you retired and bought your plane. you truly found peace with Mom and yourself. Regina, Nicholas and I were truly fortunate and blessed to see you happy during this season, you earned it. I'm also very grateful for our conversations about Jesus, I know you are with our Heaven Father, Job well done good and faithful servant, I love you Dad.

Nick Wagner

Son