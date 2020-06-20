Jerald Newcombe Jackson
In memory of Jerald Newcombe Jackson.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
June 24, 2019
dad's 88th Birthday!
Susan Deeg
June 24, 2019
Jerry, you were like a second dad to me and Jeff said he will miss all the great conversations you had. RIP, you will be truly missed.
Diana Timm
June 24, 2019
One of my favorite & happy moments with Dad
Kathy Jackson Castrovillo
June 24, 2019
Thank you Dad, Thank you for your hard work and your dedication to our family. While we all had our troubles growing up, you has already laid the ground work for us, to help us grow up. You had six of us and all six turned out good, 6 for 6 in this broken down world is a miracle! The thing that I've believe is the best gift you gave me was you showed me how to be a fighter, you helped me to develop endurance. No matter what this world throws us, you push through, you don't just survive, you endure! I'm most grateful for the times after you retired and bought your plane. you truly found peace with Mom and yourself. Regina, Nicholas and I were truly fortunate and blessed to see you happy during this season, you earned it. I'm also very grateful for our conversations about Jesus, I know you are with our Heaven Father, Job well done good and faithful servant, I love you Dad.
Nick Wagner
Son
June 23, 2019
That is the perfect picture-exactly as I remember him, always quick with a smile. My sincere condolences Susan and family. Blessings, Deb Radtke
June 23, 2019
What he loved to do!
Susan Deeg
June 23, 2019
You are loved and always will be
Chris Jackson
June 23, 2019
June 23, 2019
Richard Jackson
June 23, 2019
I loved all of Jerry's laughter and helpfulness when I met him when I was a Rainbow Girl. He will be truly missed. Until we meet again.
Pamala Towler
June 23, 2019
Dad, what can I say, you were a great dad. I miss you so much already. I am so incredibly thankful for the last couple of years. The time we spent together I will cherish for the rest of my life. Rest in Eternity with the Lord. I love you! ❤
Susan Deeg
Daughter
