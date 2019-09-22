|
|
Jeri Frances Lindberg August 6, 1957 - August 22, 2019 San Diego Jeri always danced like no one was watching. But we really were watching, enjoying every step as she whirled to her life's many rhythms, from David Bowie to traditional Irish. Why did the music have to stop so soon? Jeri died at home after a rollercoaster year with cancer. Born in Santa Ana, Jeri spent her first eight years on various Army bases. After her father's untimely death, her family settled in Rialto, California. Jeri graduated from Eisenhower High School and then moved to San Diego to attend the University of California San Diego. After a European trip during which she briefly decided to relocate to Berlin, Jeri returned to UCSD to finish her studies. In German class, she met her future husband, Erick Altona. Together they worked at several campus co-ops, started the Recycling Co-op and helped found and fund the Che Caf. Neither was looking for a relationship but fell madly in love without realizing it. After their first date, a Ramones concert on Halloween night 1979, they moved in together and never separated. Having graduated with a degree in Psychology during a recession, Jeri needed a trade and so took up hairdressing. She paid the couple's bills while Erick spent the next three years in law school at UC Davis. After returning to San Diego, Jeri was blessed with two wonderful and amazing daughters, Tori and Bryce. Jeri spent the next few years focusing on her daughters, and earning her teaching credential at SDSU. While teaching at San Diego Unified, she earned her Master's degree in Special Education at USD. She started at Marshall Elementary when most of the children were Somali, Sudanese or other refugees, speaking one of 20 languages or dialects. After a few years troubleshooting Special Education issues around the district and a year at La Jolla Elementary, Jeri finished her career at Linda Vista Elementary. Her devotion to her students and her ability to navigate the bureaucracy to find solutions for them are legendary. Jeri traveled extensively and camped frequently with friends and family. To name just a few adventures: Desert tent camping with the girls as babies; Bryce Canyon for Bryce's first birthday; Indonesia with the girls still very young; China; Costa Rica; backpacking in the Sierras and Yosemite; sailing trips in the Caribbean; Europe, especially Sweden for a reunion with long-lost relatives and the Isle of Skye in Scotland where Jeri has asked her ashes to be spread. Jeri had sometimes overwhelming energy. Many hours of Irish dance, Pilates, and Yoga kept her healthy. She met and made new friends until the end, while staying in contact with her close childhood friends. Everyone felt that their own relationship with Jeri was a special one. And all of us were right; Jeri treated everyone she met as a unique and valuable person. We lived for Jeri's smile and can't imagine how we can live without it. Jeri is survived by her husband, Erick Altona, daughters, Tori Altona Spoerner and Bryce Altona, her mother, Virginia Mayer-Oakes of Rialto, sisters, Joann La Chance and Karen Houlihan, brother, Bob Lindberg, nephews, Phil, Christopher and Aaron, and nieces Aimee, Kira, Paige and Nora. Jeri's family wishes to thank Dr. Kristen Keefe and Sharp HospiceCare for helping make Jeri's final days as peaceful as could be and for providing us with the emotional and practical support and guidance we so desperately needed.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019