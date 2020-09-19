Pam and I are truly saddened by the news of Jeri passing. We were both Jeri fans, first as teachers of Bryce, but second as educator colleagues who crossed paths with her countless times over the years. Our memories of Jeri comprise a quick-witted charismatic person who always had some funny anecdote to share. We'll miss hanging out with you at the "Up" Documentaries (After running into you, Erick, Bryce, and Tori at the "42 and Up" installment at the Ken, it was wonderful to commit to the ritual of meeting every time a new episode was added. . .giving us all a chance to check in with each other in a way that paralleled the film series). Love to Erick, Bryce, and Tori from all of us!

Mick Rabin