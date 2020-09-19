1/1
Jeri Frances Lindberg
In memory of Jeri Frances Lindberg.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 19, 2020.
4 entries
March 22, 2020
I so much enjoyed working with and getting to know Jeri when we were Site Based Diagnostic Resource Teachers. After that program closed we would meet here and there at IEPs in schools throughout the district. Jeri's dedication to meeting the needs of children was admirable. I would call her from time to time to brainstorm. Wonderful energy and joy d ' vrie. I was out of state for a period of time assisting ill relatives and just heard of her death and am so saddened. She will never be forgotten. Please accept my heartfelt condolences. Mr. Guy DeVoss, Buckhead-Atlanta.
Mr. Guy
Friend
November 28, 2019
I am very saddened to hear about this loss. My heart goes out to Erick and your family. She was a wonderful lady. I remember when Lauri and I came back to San Diego from Phoenix for a surprise party for her birthday. When she got there is was indeed very surprised and then looked around the room at at all the people who came and me and said, "Gary?" Yeah, we came all the way here for your surprise birthday party. She was loved by so many people, including Lauri and myself. Gary Tupper
Gary Tupper
September 23, 2019
Jeri was an amazing woman! She is deeply missed. So sad.
Vicki Vail
September 22, 2019
Pam and I are truly saddened by the news of Jeri passing. We were both Jeri fans, first as teachers of Bryce, but second as educator colleagues who crossed paths with her countless times over the years. Our memories of Jeri comprise a quick-witted charismatic person who always had some funny anecdote to share. We'll miss hanging out with you at the "Up" Documentaries (After running into you, Erick, Bryce, and Tori at the "42 and Up" installment at the Ken, it was wonderful to commit to the ritual of meeting every time a new episode was added. . .giving us all a chance to check in with each other in a way that paralleled the film series). Love to Erick, Bryce, and Tori from all of us!
Mick Rabin
