Jeri Norman Vanderpool March 18, 1929 - February 4, 2020 Chula Vista In her own home, in her favorite chair, Jeri passed away peacefully on February 4th, 2020.A lifelong resident of Chula Vista, she was the eldest daughter of Chet and Idell Norman.Jeri was a graduate of Sweetwater High, and went on to work in the medical field before starting her career in real estate and property management. Jeri owned and operated Vanderpool Properties for over 40 years, including a year as President of Pacific Southwest Assn of Realtors.She was active in the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce, as well as an active participant in Toastmasters International.Jeri is survived by two children, Richard Vanderpool, Susan Giamanco (Tom), Mike Vanderpool (deceased); her sister, Pat Greaser; grandchildren, Josh (deceased), Meggan, David and Chelsea, and 2 great-grandchildren.A memorial will be at Norman Park Center, Chula Vista, on Saturday, February 29th, 2 to 4pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020