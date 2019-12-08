|
Jerome Bedford Jerry' La Dow August 22, 1935 - October 30, 2019 San Diego Jerome Jerry' La Dow was born on August 22, 1935, in Exeter, California, to Charles Reynolds La Dow and Ruth Brown La Dow. The family relocated to the Golden Hills area of San Diego in 1943. Jerry attended Brooklyn Elementary, Roosevelt Junior High and San Diego High until the family moved to Point Loma in 1950 where Jerry finished high school in 1953. It was at Point Loma High where Jerry met the love of his life Sally Haas who he would marry in 1957. Jerry and Sally enjoyed over 62 years of marriage before his passing.Jerry graduated from Claremont Men's College in 1957 and served 2 years in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant. After the military, Jerry attended Cal's Bolt Hall Law School with plans to become a lawyer. Yet with 2 infant sons (Jon & Andy), it was time to get a job, so in 1961 Jerry and Sally moved back to San Diego. He joined San Diego Auto Lease, which subsequently became Phd Corporation. Jerry quickly worked his way up becoming a partner and President for many years. Eventually, the company was sold to Leaseway Transportation, where he briefly served as its Western Regional President. Jerry was also a past President of the San Diego Executives Association, San Diego Wholesale Credit Association, and the business networking group AT&T.During Jerry's work career, he was a dedicated husband and father, yet he made time to pursue his greatest hobby; competitive, long-distance yacht racing. Along with his best friend Nick Frazee, they competed in and won most of the USA to Mexico races. Jerry also crewed in 5 Transpacific Yacht Races from Los Angeles to Honolulu. Jerry's sailing credentials were getting noticed by the legends of yacht racing, Lowell North and Dennis Conner. Jerry's business skills were also in high demand, where he served on the Board of Directors of the San Diego Yacht Club and as the club's Commodore in 1982. Jerry raced with Lowell and Dennis on their grand Prix racing programs winning at the highest levels of the sport, including the Two Ton Worlds, SORC, Admiral's Cup, and the Sardinia Cup. Jerry raced in the famous 1979 Fastnet Rock Race, where multiple boats and lives were lost when a massive storm hit. Jerry and Sally retired to Borrego Springs 1986. Retirement did not last long as soon after, Jerry became the Executive Director of Dennis Conner's Stars & Stripes America's Cup team, President of Dennis Conner Sports and completed three America's Cup cycles in San Diego and two more in New Zealand.Jerry and Sally retired full time to Borrego, where Jerry was a serious hiker and a recreational golfer. Jerry suffered a stroke in 2010, which was followed by Parkinson's disease and Lewy Body Dementia. During these past nine years, Jerry was supported by his family and by his dear friends the late Nick Frazee, Gary Gould, and Richard Virgilio. The family would also like to thank his wonderful caregivers, especially William West.Jerry is survived by his dedicated wife, Sally Haas La Dow; sons, Jonathan B. La Dow, R. Andrew La Dow (Robin); brothers, Peter La Dow (Lupe), Stephen La Dow (Susie); their respective families, and his two grandsons, Jacob Scott La Dow and William Reynolds La Dow. Jerry lived a dynamic and full life. He was known for his strong ethics, his intellect, and passion for doing the right thing. Donations in Jerry's name can be made to the San Diego Yacht Club Sailing Foundation or a .A small family gathering has taken place in remembrance of Jerry's amazing life.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019