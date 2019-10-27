Home

Jerome Frank Schulte

Jerome Frank Schulte Obituary
Jerome Frank Schulte 1931 - 2019 Carlsbad Jerry was born in Zenda, Kansas on December 22, 1931, to John Jacob Schulte and Bertha Landwehr Schulte. He passed away on October 19, 2019, of congestive heart failure at the age of 87.He attended Fresno State University, served in the Navy, and graduated from UCLA with an MBA degree in accounting and finance. He began his career with Price Waterhouse in Los Angeles. He then spent 30 years at City National Bank in Beverly Hills and retired as Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer.Jerry was a lifelong artist, master wood worker, and an avid trout fisherman. His paintings captured his memories for all to treasure.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pamela, and their son, Drew Scott Schulte of San Diego; his daughter, Kathleen, and her husband, Todd Reece of Palo Alto; his son, Daniel Schulte of Maui, Hawaii; his son, James Schulte and his wife, Cathy, and two grandchildren, Casey Schulte and Sean Schulte all of Laguna Niguel.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
