Jerome L. Heard, M.D.

October 22, 2020

LA MESA

Jerome L. Heard, M.D., age 94, passed away on October 22, 2020, at home in La Mesa, California. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was raised in Baton Rouge and Shreveport, Louisiana, where he graduated from Byrd High School. After high school, he attended Tulane University in New Orleans, where he obtained both Baccalaureate and Medical degrees. He was in the V-12 Program at Tulane and, after graduation, entered the Navy and was stationed at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, where he met his wife, Lucille Bernson, a Navy nurse. During their Navy years, they were stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, and Yokosuka, Japan. After being discharged from the Navy, he completed his residency in pathology at Baptist Hospital in New Orleans. The family returned to San Diego in 1956. Jerome was a staff pathologist at Mercy Hospital in San Diego and retired as director of the laboratory in 1983. During his career, he served as chief of staff of Mercy Hospital and president of the California Society of Pathologists. He was the author, with John Mehnert M.D., of a landmark paper on malignant melanoma. His greatest professional joy and accomplishment, though, may have been the training of many fine pathologists in the residency program at Mercy Hospital.After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling, including trips to China, India, and the Antarctic during which they had many adventures and developed many dear friendships.Jerome is survived by Lucille, his wife of 71 years, children Jerome, Jr, Nan (Paul Krogstad), and William (Kari Turcogeorge), seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, LA, Mercy Hospital San Diego, or Bristol Hospice San Diego.



