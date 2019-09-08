|
|
Jerome L. Jerry' Martin San Diego Jerome (Jerry) L. Martin, Captain (USN Ret.), died in San Diego on August 27, surrounded by family. He will be forever remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend.Jerry was born in Clearfield, PA, to Edward & Marian (Neurohr) Martin. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1963. After Naval Officer Candidate School, he was commissioned and Ensign in February 1964.Jerry served as a Surface Warfare Officer on many ships, and his sea duty culminated as the Commanding Officer of the USS Bradley from 1980 to 1982. He earned an M.S. in Economics and an M.A. in International Relations and was a graduate of the Naval War College. In retirement, Jerry was a Financial Advisor, served as a trustee for 23 years to the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart and taught as an Adjunct Professor at the Naval War College at Great Lakes. Upon his return to San Diego, Jerry logged more than 1700 hours volunteering for the USS Midway.Jerry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Christine; children, Kevin (Ann), Steve (Stacey), Michelle (Bob), Valerie; and seven beautiful grandchildren.For more information, visit FeatheringillMortuary.com.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019