I am so sorry for your loss. Our families were very close and all dear friends. He is now in heaven with his mom and dad and sister Trish and I am sure they are having a grand old time. Please extend my sympathies to all the rest of the family. I send you my love...Mary Harding Zurcher
September 9, 2019
Much love and peace to all of you. We are praying for and supporting you during this very sad time.
Anne Hodges
September 9, 2019
I'll miss his smile and laugh! Especially when he laughs at me for taking his chili to the airport in a red Solo cup.
Courtney Potempa
