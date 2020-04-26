|
Jerome Michael Zottolo June 11, 1944 - April 15, 2020 San Diego Jerome was born and lived in San Diego; he was the second child of Vito and Virginia Zottolo.He learned the value of hard work as a teen during the summer months, by accompanying his father on his tuna boat, at a time when San Diego was named the fishing capital of the world. Pleasant memories are of him taking his younger siblings to weekly family beach picnics and other city events.After graduating from Crawford high school and serving in the national guard, he settled into the occupation of a truck driver with GI trucking for about 45 years. Always wanting to be with relatives and friends, Jerome's frequent humor got the laughs, but many appreciated his straight talk, tell it like it is manner of speaking, but he understood other people's opinions.He is survived his wife, Jackie. He was known for the loyal, personal care of her - feeding, bathing, and dressing her, as she eventually became a quadriplegic and passed in 2016. Another notable quality was his keen interest in future planning, whether its retirement, investments, or his wellbeing. Long sensing his own deterioration and aging, but being the last to admit it, he prearranged for his needs with personal homecare that eventually became advanced health care at a local facility. As his health rapidly declined, he fell victim to the Coronavirus. He is survived by his siblings, Marco, Maryann,and Frank, and Jackie's son, Sal (Chava). Included are several nephews and a niece. Jerome listened as the hope was shared with him that great things are in store for mankind, as said at John 5: 28, 29 that "the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out"
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020