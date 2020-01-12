|
|
Jerome P. Loomis January 2, 1923 - January 4, 2020 La Jolla Jerry passed away peacefully at home, two days after her 97th birthday. She was surrounded by family and her loving caregivers. Born in Los Angeles to Julia and Phinehas Prouty, Jerry was the oldest of 3 children. She graduated from the Marlborough School in Los Angeles. Jerry, her husband Bruce Loomis and their children moved from West Hartford, Connecticut, to La Jolla in 1952. Known for her quiet manner and dry wit, she had a way with words and an excellent sense of humor. Architecture and design were her great passions and she had a wonderful eye for detail. Jerry felt blessed to have worked at the La Jolla Athenaeum for many years. She spoke of her colleagues and members with great affection, and her life was enriched by the experience. She also enjoyed years of volunteer work at the La Jolla Ark, a consignment and antiques shop benefitting animal welfare. Survivors include her sister Julia Hoffman, her five children Stephen Loomis (Thea), Brooke Loomis, Chandler Armstrong, Todd Loomis (Beatrice), and Jamie Loomis (DeDe), ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to the La Jolla Athenaeum Music and Arts Library. If you would like to be notified of the Celebration of Life planned for Spring, please respond to: [email protected]
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020