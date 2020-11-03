1/1
Jerome Varon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we inform the passing of Jerome Varon, a tremendous man, father, husband, grandparent, relative, and friend to so many people whose lives he touched throughout the years. He was a man of great virtue, character, work ethic, and above all, a terrific family man.

Jerome is survived by his two children, Travis and Tracy, his lifelong partner Mary, and five beautiful and loving grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Bobbi and Pam, as well as a long line of cousins and other family relatives.

Jerome's kindness and generosity will live on for many years to come from this magnificent man, father, teacher, and guide. Although he may be gone in body, he will live in our hearts, minds, and prayers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved