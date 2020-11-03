It is with great sadness that we inform the passing of Jerome Varon, a tremendous man, father, husband, grandparent, relative, and friend to so many people whose lives he touched throughout the years. He was a man of great virtue, character, work ethic, and above all, a terrific family man.



Jerome is survived by his two children, Travis and Tracy, his lifelong partner Mary, and five beautiful and loving grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Bobbi and Pam, as well as a long line of cousins and other family relatives.



Jerome's kindness and generosity will live on for many years to come from this magnificent man, father, teacher, and guide. Although he may be gone in body, he will live in our hearts, minds, and prayers.



