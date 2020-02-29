|
Jerrold A. Wohlfarth September 5, 1942 - February 26, 2020 Vista Jerrold Wohlfarth was born in Washington, D.C. His parents were Hiram Wohlfarth Jr. and Shirley (Gibbs) Rowe. Jerry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in November 1959. He retired as a Captain in 1979 and was a Marine Mustang. He served over two years in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal for wounds received, the Joint Service Commendation Medal and the Navy Commendation Medal with V for Valor, among many others. He moved to Vista in 1976. While stationed in Hawaii, Jerry & Norma met and were married June 30, 1962 In Honolulu, Hawaii. Jerry was stationed many places throughout the US and had a second tour of duty in Hawaii. They always made time to return to Hawaii every few years for vacations and to see old friends. Jerry earned his BS degree from Chaminade University in Hawaii and his MBA from National University in San Diego. Jerry was a Past Master of Vista Masonic Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, was honored with the rank of 33 in Scottish Rite Masons. In York Rite, he served as Grand High Priest Royal Arch Masons of CA, and served as Presiding Officer of many other Masonic organizations. He was a member of the Al Bahr Shrine, the Order of Eastern Star and several other Masonic organizations.Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Norma (Graham) Wohlfarth. He is survived by daughters Deborah L. Ducart (Dan) of Sacramento and Terry L. Reed (Dan) of Oceanside; grandchildren Matthew Gardner (Carrie) of Bryan, OH, Kaitlyn Gomez (Jonathan) of Vista, and Matthew Ducart and Curtis Ducart of Sacramento; great-grandchildren Lorelai, Maelynn, Kinley and Josiah Gardner, Emilee and Holden Ritzen, and Destiny Gomez. He is also survived by siblings Larry (Linda) Wohlfarth of San Clemente, Sharon Parsons of Berlin, MD, Alan Wohlfarth (Sharon) of Hemet, and Katherine Flaherty and Nancy Wilburn of MD. Services will be held at the Scottish Rite Center, 1895 Camino del Rio S, San Diego, CA 92108 on March 11, 2020 at 10:00 am. A reception will be held immediately following. Interment will be at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers suggested donations to California Royal Arch Masons Debarrow/Wohlfarth Scholarship Fund at Grand York Rite Offices, 1123 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95814.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020