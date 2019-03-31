Jerrolld Wayne Jerry' Parli March 13, 2019 Lakeside Jerrolld Wayne Parli, 82, of Lakeside, California, passed March 13, 2019. Jerry was born to Vergil Parli and Mary Helen Wade, in El Cajon, California. He graduated from Grossmont High School in 1955 and joined the U.S. Navy shortly after. In 1971, Jerry received an AS degree in Engineering & Computer Technology from Grossmont College. He leaves as his legacy his children: Chetta Levell (Gene), Mark Parli (Marilyn), Suzanne Meyer (Steve), and Matt Parli (Beth). He also leaves to cherish his memory, longtime companion and dear friend Debbie Hadaway, and his siblings James Virgil Parli, Carolyn Hawxby Edward Smith and Joan Bell. He was preceded in death by his parents Vergil and Mary Helen, stepfather Gilbert Fergerstrom, stepmother Marie Parli, and brother John Parli. Jerry also had eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is remembered as a loving, sincere father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. Jerry achieved a rank of CWO4 in the U.S. Navy before retiring in 1980. He was passionate about living life to the fullest at each of his duties stations, specifically, Hawaii, Scotland, and Guam. A private ceremony will be held to scatter Jerry's ashes at one of his favorite camping spots in the San Jacinto Mountains. If you can, please hug your dad today and tell him you love him... Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary