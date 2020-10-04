Jerry Branson

October 26, 1946 - September 10, 2020

Lakeside

It is with profound sorrow that we mourn the passing of Jerry Branson, 73, of Lakeside, California, on September 10, 2020.Jerry was born on October 26, 1946, in Lamar, Colorado, to Lee Branson and Vena Woodward.Following his graduation from Central High School in Grand Junction, Colorado, in 1964, Jerry enlisted at the age of 17 in the US Navy, serving as a Machinist Mate III on the USS Cogswell during the Vietnam War. His service lasted three years, ending in 1967. He remained a proud American until the day that he passed.Jerry chose to spend his life raising his family in San Diego, California, where he spent the next 53 years as a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandad, and friend. He lived his years enjoying his life passions - family, friends, rodeo, and traveling the Baja.His final years were devoted as a member and president of the Lakeside Optimist Club, where he gave much of himself to helping Lakeside's youth. As one of the founding fathers of the Bulls Only Rodeo, his legacy will live on by continuing to help the Lakeside community for years to come.Jerry is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sue Branson, his children Greg (Rose) Branson, Brian (Sheila) Branson, Beth (Mike Freeley) Branson as well as sisters Barb (Dale) Peterson, Rosie (Larry, deceased) Eller, Nina (Troy) Monger, and KayLee (Perry) Melindy, and grandsons Tyler Branson, Chris Branson, Kyle Branson, and Michael Branson.A private family funeral will be held October 9, 2020, at Miramar National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the Lakeside Optimists Club, PO Box 476 Lakeside, CA 92040.Welcome to Heaven cowboy, your entry fees are paid.



