Jerry D. Caulder November 7, 1942 - November 14, 2019 Rancho Santa Fe Dr. Jerry Caulder died November 14th surrounded by family and friends from complications stemming from a long and arduous fight against cancer. Born the son of a sharecropper in Gideon, MO, in 1942 to Charley and Bernice Caulder, he grew up in a loving home that valued education, leading him to eventually earn a PhD from the University of Missouri. He met the love of his life, Carol, while studying biologythe only major "in a building that had air conditioning" at Southeast Missouri State. They were married in 1963 and in 1971 had their only child, son Michael, who is charismatic, crazy handsome, and writing this. The family moved to San Diego in 1984 where Jerry became the Chairman and CEO of Mycogen, Corp., a biotechnology company. He will be missed by all for his advice and quick wit. He will not be missed by those who consistently lost money to him while playing golf. He is survived by Carol, Michael, his daughter-in-law Julia, grandsons Charlie and Elliot, and his sister Christine and her family. We will try to live up to his example. A Memorial will be held at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club on Saturday, December 14th at 3pm. In lieu of flowers a charity dear to his heart was the Bootheel Cultural and Performing Arts Center in his hometown. Please consider donating. It can be found at: https://www.bootheelarts.center and on Facebook.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019