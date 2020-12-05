I was unable to attend Jerry's memorial service in California, which is going on right now. I hope he knows I am thinking of him, and of Carol...he was a long-term, dear friend (of over 60 years), and Carol for almost as long.
I don't think I ever knew anyone with a quicker wit, and his pool-shooting and poker-playing were extraordinary. Add to that his generosity, his concern for others, and his loyalty to those who deserved it, and his ability and willingness to "take the air out" of anyone struck on themselves and/or overly aware of their importance, and you have a truly unique individual.
I'm gonna miss Jerry, very, very much. As many others have said and written, he was one of a kind. Rest in peace, dear old friend.
Mabe Davidson
GHS Class of 1958
December 14, 2019
