Jerry D. Caulder
1942 - 2019
In memory of Jerry D. Caulder.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
14
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Fairbanks Ranch Country Club
Memories & Condolences

December 14, 2019
JC and I have been friends since we were 3/4 years old. JC parents were sharecropper and my grandparents were city "people" - me I was simply a "city boy" who at early age chopped and picked cotton. JC never changed, throughout his life journey he maintained the Traditions, Values, and key words that we all kept during our life's journey. He's the hero of our 1960 class. Most of all he loved all that he came in contact with and was already ready to help those in needs. He never changed as his succeeded in life honesty, integrity, and accountability was his life's passion. I could write a book about why he was vital in my journey. I miss him but I will always remember his kindness toward all of us.
Chip Chapman
December 14, 2019
I was unable to attend Jerry's memorial service in California, which is going on right now. I hope he knows I am thinking of him, and of Carol...he was a long-term, dear friend (of over 60 years), and Carol for almost as long.

I don't think I ever knew anyone with a quicker wit, and his pool-shooting and poker-playing were extraordinary. Add to that his generosity, his concern for others, and his loyalty to those who deserved it, and his ability and willingness to "take the air out" of anyone struck on themselves and/or overly aware of their importance, and you have a truly unique individual.

I'm gonna miss Jerry, very, very much. As many others have said and written, he was one of a kind. Rest in peace, dear old friend.

Mabe Davidson
GHS Class of 1958
December 14, 2019
December 14, 2019
Norma Baker
December 14, 2019
Jerry was one of a kind. His wit will be missed by so many. He really loved his home town Gideon. He flew in to Watch our Gideon basketball team play for State Championship in Columbis a few years ago. RIP Jerry.
Norma Baker
December 8, 2019
I always enjoyed working with Jerry. He was a client, and I wish I'd had the kind of personal relationship with him where I'd have lost some money on the golf course. But no -- we just did business, and he was as straightforward and reliable in business as he is described by people who have known him far better. I'll remember him for his good advice; whenever I had a tough search (I'm a headhunter) I'd call Jerry and ask him what he thinks and/or whom he'd recommend. His advice was consistently helpful and I gained a great deal through my relationship with him. I want to be remembered as a quality person, like Jerry. Sure, let my close personal friends speak out when I pass. But I also want to hear from my customers. Like Jerry -- family and friends were so important, but there's nothing shameful in a life filled with good business.This man had what it takes to be long remembered.
David Jensen
