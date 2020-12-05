I always enjoyed working with Jerry. He was a client, and I wish I'd had the kind of personal relationship with him where I'd have lost some money on the golf course. But no -- we just did business, and he was as straightforward and reliable in business as he is described by people who have known him far better. I'll remember him for his good advice; whenever I had a tough search (I'm a headhunter) I'd call Jerry and ask him what he thinks and/or whom he'd recommend. His advice was consistently helpful and I gained a great deal through my relationship with him. I want to be remembered as a quality person, like Jerry. Sure, let my close personal friends speak out when I pass. But I also want to hear from my customers. Like Jerry -- family and friends were so important, but there's nothing shameful in a life filled with good business.This man had what it takes to be long remembered.

David Jensen