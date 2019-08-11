|
|
Jerry L. Koerner Lakeside Jerry L. Koerner, 71, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, in the peace of his own home.He was born in Paducah, Kentucky. After proudly serving in the Army, during the Vietnam War, he spent most of his adult years in San Diego.He ran many businesses, starting as a teen, selling bicycles, and then went onto automotive supplies, locksmith, and had a successful sign business for 35 years - One Day Signs and San Diego Wholesale Signs on Mission Gorge Road in San Diego.He was a man of many stories and liked to meet new people.A special thank you to Dr. Richard Nguyen and his amazing team at the VA Home Based Primary Care; also to the many wonderful caregivers and home health team that cared for him, especially Jeremy, Shelby, Dyanna, Betty, andStella.Jerry is survived by his wife, Kathy; his daughter, Jeannette (Jenny); grandchildren, Gage, Cody (Alyssa), Faith, Caleb (Maddie); stepchildren, Mike (Jackie) and Joey (Lauren) Polizzi; grandchildren, Anthony, Zoey,Zack, and Adeline Polizzi.He is also survived by his forever relatives, James (Leah) Brewer and children, Chloe and Riley, Kevin Andrews,Amanda Patton; and children, Max and Morgan Pontzius, Mara and Korreli Jones, Andrea Medina, and Angel Vemich, nephews, David and Jack Koerner; and niece, Kristy Thomas and their families.He was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Thelma Koerner; and brother, Jack, Sr.A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date.His final resting place will be at Miramar National Cemetery. April 12, 1948 - July 26, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019