Jerry Leon Wells

August 2, 1940 - September 2, 2020

San Diego

Jerry Leon Wells, 80, of Chula Vista, California, passed away peacefully at home on September 2, 2020. He was born to Hershel Wells and Imogene ("Jean") Woods Wells on August 2, 1940. Jerry was raised in San Diego and lived there most of his life, where he attended Lincoln High School, then Junior College, and worked in sales for a lifelong career before retiring from Lead Staffing as the Vice President of National Sales, Marine Division, in 2018. He was a believer in Jesus Christ and a longtime member of Faith Presbyterian Church in San Diego. Jerry lived for offshore fishing, and was known as "Light Line Jerry" after breaking a world record using light fishing line. He lived an adventurous life, was a one-of-a-kind, and full of personality. Jerry was unique, charming, and had a wild, fun-loving spirit that captivated many along the way. The loss has left a huge empty space in the hearts and lives of those he loved. Jerry is survived by his brother, Benjamin Wells (Christina) of Cheshire, Oregon; nephew, Scott Wells of Junction City, Oregon; niece, Michelle Wells Balter (Vance) of Sutter, California; niece, Rebekah Wells of San Diego, California; nephew, Benjamin (Hadley) Wells, Junior, of Susanville, California; nephew, Abraham (Ivette) Wells of Harrisburg, Oregon; several great and great-great nieces and nephews; other family members; and many close friends. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.























