Jerry Toppel August 21, 1921 - December 15, 2018 San Diego Jerome ToppelA private graveside interment service for Jerome "Jerry" Toppel, 97, who died Dec. 15, 2018, following complications from hip surgery, will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Fairhaven Memorial Park, Santa Ana, CA. Jerry was born to Anna & Hyman Toppel on Aug. 21, 1921. He grew up in Franklin, NJ, and Bronx, NY. His first love was flying. After Marine Corps flight training and service in WWII, he married Margaret Hughes of Orange, CA. A few years later he moved with his young family to Denver, CO, where he established several successful businesses including those representing manufacturers and licensing logos. After retirement he and Margaret moved back to So Cal so she could enjoy gardening and he could build and fly RC planes year-round. In 2011 Jerry moved to Portland, OR, to be near his son, Robert. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Margaret (2005). He is survived by his daughter, Ellen Wall and grandsons, Charles Wall and James Wall (New Orleans); and Robert Toppel (Jeannette) and grandsons, Spencer Topel (NH) and Ross Topel (MD); and nine great-grandchildren. Remembrances may be made to The Margaret Toppel Memorial Scholarship, CSUSM, 333 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos, CA 92096. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary