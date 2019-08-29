|
Mr. Jess Van Deventer, of National City, California, born on September 17th, 1937 in Gotebo, Oklahoma, to the late Francis and Earl Van Deventer, passed away at age 81 on August 25th, 2019 to join his wife, Sharon in heaven. Jess is survived by his sisters, Linda Bennett and Paula Yakel; daughters, Heidi, Jennifer & son in law, Alan Jr.; Jessica & son in law, Javier; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Chloe, Jesse, Christina and Amanda; and sister in law, Susie Della Santina, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jess's parents moved the family out to National City when he was seven years old from Gotebo, Oklahoma. Jess attended Kimball Elementary, National City Junior High and graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1957. He was active in his local car club in high school.
At the time of his high school graduation he was competing at the local race tracks with a carbureted V-8 Buick powered 1934 Ford roadster. In 1959 he personally built an injected small block Chevy powered ""B"" modified roadster. It was in this car that he won his first national event in 1960 and set a new class ET record at the NHRA Nationals held at Detroit Dragway. In 1962 Jess won the coveted NHRA World Points Championship Title in the ""Hot Car"" class and reset the MPH and ET class records while doing so. 1963 he won the NHRA Winternationals, built and test drove a blown Chevy powered B/Gas dragster, owned by Phil Parker, and set a new national class ET record at 8.95 seconds. Jess retired in 1963 with an unbeaten record.
Jess received many awards in his car racing years: ""Best Engineered Car"" and NHRA Class Champion at the 1961 Nationals, NHRA Class Champion at the US Nationals in 1962, NHRA Class Champion at the Winternationals in 1961 in 1963, and the NHRA Points Champion in 1962. Jess was featured in editorial coverage in Car Craft Magazine, Popular Hot-Rodding Magazine, Modern Rod Magazine, Rod & Custom Magazine, National Dragster, and Drag News. In 1999 Jess received the NHRA Drag Racing Lifetime Achievement Award and 2015 inducted in the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame.
Jess was married to the late Sharon Marie Flores on April 24th, 1964 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in National City. He has three children: Heidi Van Deventer, Jennifer Jaquish, and Jessica Cornejo.
Upon ending his active participation in drag racing, Jess began working at a National City, California auto-parts/machine shop as a machinist. After purchasing the business with a partner, Jess became president and expanded it into a chain of seven stores. He sold the business in 1985 and entered the world of real estate development and construction as a General Contractor specializing in commercial buildings.
Jess had a desire to give back to his community and entered local politics. He served on the National City, City Council for over 18 years, the San Diego Port Commission for over 12 years(serving as chairman twice), the National City Chamber of Commerce(for over 30 years) serving as president, the Past Chairman and Board member of the San Diego Association of Governments, the Past member of the San Diego Criminal Justice Planning Board, City Representative on the Metropolitan Transit System Board, Member Port of San Diego Public Art Committee, Past member of the National City Planning Commission, the US Bank Advisory Board (for over four years), and the Board of Directors for Sweetwater Authority (for over three years), San Diego Bowl Game Red Coat Association Board Member, and San Diego State Aztec Football Association Member.
Jess will be remembered as a community highlight. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in National City. Outstanding Family man, Business Leader, Charter Member and Past President of the Sweetwater Kiwanis Club, Past President and Board member of St. Mary's Church Parish Council, Past President, Board of Directors Boy and Girls Club of National City, Chairman and Charter Member of National City Public Art Committee, Capital Campaign Committee Member of the National City Public Library, the Past President of the National City School District Educational Foundation, and Board Member Sweetwater Union High School Foundation.
Jess received many awards throughout his community service: 1994 & 2003 Citizen of the Year; 2010 Community Leader Award; February, 1985 Congressional Distinguished Service Award for ""Citizen of the Month""; 2002 National Service to Youth Award by Boys and Girls Club of America; 2001 Sweetwater Union High School District Inaugural Alumni Hall of Fame; 2001 Partners in Educational Excellence Award; 1998-99 Kiwanian of the Year Award by Kiwanis International; 1998 Wilbur Bradley Award for dedication to youth; 1978 Kiwanis Businessman of the Year.
He shared his love of automobiles starting from his World Champion Drag Racing Championship in 1962 to his two vintages cars he would show in local car shows. He would drive his blue 1932 Ford Roster and 1937 Ford with Sharon to shows around Southern California.
Jess valued family as his number one commitment. He spent valuable time with his family. He had a passion to travel worldwide with his wife, Sharon. He shared the passion with his three daughters and five grandchildren. He took the entire family on yearly vacation trips from going to somewhere in Mexico to cruising in Alaska. He loved spending time with his five grandchildren: Elizabeth, Chloe, Jesse, Christina, and Amanda.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the services as follows: Rosary Service on Friday, August 30th at 3 p.m. and Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 31st at 10 am. Both at St. Mary's Catholic Church, (corner of 8th and D Avenue), National City, California, 91950. Burial service will be immediately following at La Vista Memorial Park, (3191 Orange Street) National City, California, 91950. Reception to follow at the Van Deventer House at 1706 Prospect Street, National City, California, 91950.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jess Van Deventer name to any of the following organizations:
https://alzsandiego.z2systems.com/VanDeventer
www.Support4PD.org or
https://sites.google.com/view/sandiegoparkinsonsgroup/about-us/donations?authuser=0
Boys and Girls Club of National City
Sweetwater Union High School Music Program
National City Middle School Music Program
National City School District Educational Foundation
The Stein Family Farm. 1808 F Avenue, National City, CA 91950
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019