Jess Van Deventer September 17, 1937 - August 25, 2019 National City Mr. Jess Van Deventer, of National City, California, born on September 17th, 1937, in Gotebo, Oklahoma, to the late Francis and Earl Van Deventer, passed away at age 81 on August 25th, 2019, to join his wife, Sharon in heaven. Jess's parents moved the family out to National City when he was seven years old from Gotebo, Oklahoma. Jess attended Kimball Elementary, National City Junior High, and graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1957. He was active in his local car club in high school.At the time of his high school graduation, he was competing at the local race tracks with a carbureted V-8 Buick powered 1934 Ford roadster. In 1959 he personally built an injected small-block Chevy-powered "B" modified roadster. It was in this car that he won his first national event in 1960 and set a new class ET record at the NHRA Nationals held at Detroit Dragway. In 1962 Jess won the coveted NHRA World Points Championship Title in the "Hot Car" class and reset the MPH and ET class records while doing so. 1963 he won the NHRA Winternationals, built and test drove a blown Chevy-powered B/Gas dragster, owned by Phil Parker, and set a new national class ET record at 8.95 seconds. Jess retired in 1963 with an unbeaten record.Jess was married to the late Sharon Marie Flores on April 24th, 1964, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in National City. He has three children; Heidi Van Deventer, Jennifer Jaquish, and Jessica Cornejo.Upon ending his active participation in drag racing, Jess began working at a National City, California, auto-parts/machine shop as a machinist. After purchasing the business with a partner, Jess became president and expanded it into a chain of seven stores. He sold the business in 1985, and entered the world of real estate development and construction as a General Contractor specializing in commercial buildings.Jess had a desire to give back to his community and entered local politics. He served on the National City, City Council for over 18 years, the San Diego Port Commission for over 12 years(serving as chairman twice), the National City Chamber of Commerce(for over 30 years) serving as president, the Past Chairman and Board member of the San Diego Association of Governments, the Past member of the San Diego Criminal Justice Planning Board, City Representative on the Metropolitan Transit System Board, Member Port of San Diego Public Art Committee, Past member of the National City Planning Commission, the US Bank Advisory Board (for over four years), and the Board of Directors for Sweetwater Authority (for over three years), San Diego Bowl Game Red Coat Association Board Member, and San Diego State Aztec Football Association Member.Jess is survived by his sisters; Linda Bennett, and Paula Yakel; daughters, Heidi, Jennifer & son in law, Alan Jr.; Jessica & son in law, Javier; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Chloe, Jesse, Christina and Amanda; and sister in law, Susie Della Santina, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.Jess will be remembered as a community highlight. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in National City. Outstanding Family man, Business Leader, Charter Member and Past President of the Sweetwater Kiwanis Club, Past President and Board member of St. Mary's Church Parish Council, Past President, Board of Directors Boy and Girls Club of National City, Chairman and Charter Member of National City Public Art Committee, Capital Campaign Committee Member of the National City Public Library, the Past President of the National City School District Educational Foundation, and Board Member Sweetwater Union High School Foundation.Friends and family are welcome to attend the services as follows: Rosary Service on Friday, August 30th at 3 p.m and Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 31st at 10 am. both at St. Mary's Catholic Church, (corner of 8th and D Avenue), National City, California, 91950. Burial service will be immediately following at La Vista Memorial Park, (3191 Orange Street) National City, California, 91950. Reception to follow at the Van Deventer House at 1706 Prospect Street, National City, California, 91950.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jess Van Deventer name to any of the following organizations:https://alzsandiego.z2systems.com/VanDeventerwww.Support4PD.orgPlease see legacy.com for more.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019