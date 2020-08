Jennifer & Jessica & the Van Deventer Family,

We were so saddened to see in today's paper that Jess had passed. These last several years have been very trying on your family. Losing Mom & then so soon after Dad (Jess) becoming so ill.

He was a wonderful Guy & we enjoyed having your family in our Alzheimer's Support Group as you cared for your Mom. Its rare an entire family join in the support of a loved one dealing with Alzheimer's.Your Family is truly remarkable. I know the many fond memories of Mom & Dad will get you through this difficult time.

Howard Gillins