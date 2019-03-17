|
Jesse Zarate January 12, 1948 - February 26, 2019 Oceanside Jesse Zarate was a native resident of Oceanside, CA. He passed away suddenly on February 26, 2019. He is survived by his two children, Adam and Kate and also his nine grandchildren who he adored. There will be a celebration of his life on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Eternal Hills Mortuary, at 1:00 pm. Viewing will be at 12:00 pm, prior to the service. Reception to follow the burial.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019