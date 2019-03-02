Jessie Jones Brimhall April 14, 1922 - February 22, 2019 San Diego Mom was born in Bellevue, NE, to Lucy (Gow) Jones and Rance Jones, the 11th of 12 children. She was the granddaughter of Judge Gow, a well-known judge in the district, who was born in a log cabin in Bellevue. She loved her family, gardening, plumerias, chickens, Mario Lanza, her peacocks, Johnny Cash and her dogs. She married Charles Brimhall II, in 1944 and Dad shipped off to the Navy. Following the war, they then lived in Iowa and Nebraska while Dad finished his pharmacy training. In 1956 the young family set off for Napa Valley and opened Brimhall's Pharmacy and built their dream home by hand along the Silverado Trail. Active in the community, she received her Eastern Star 50-year pin in 2014. In 1994, after Dad passed, Mom moved to San Diego to be closer to her family. She leaves behind her daughters, Nancy Brimhall, Rebecca Pollastrini (Ray Cybulski), and Jennifer Brimhall Howeth (Lee Howeth), and her grandchildren, Casey Pollastrini, Blair Pollastrini Mischner (Jesse Mischner), Jessica Pollastrini, and Samuel Howeth. Her last years were made easier by her devoted, loving helpers: Keiko Yuinawa, Debbie Hardy, and Ruby Gonzales. Donations to a or your local Eastern Star chapter. Private interment. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019