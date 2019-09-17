|
Jessie Marie (Grame) Boney December 25, 1922 - September 8, 2019 Spring Valley Jessie Boney passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born December 25, 1922 in Atchison, Kansas; the second youngest child and the only girl among 9 children. Not only did she survive living with her 8 brothers, she outlived them all. She is survived by her children: Steve, Stan, Darlene and Scott along with stepson Ken and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. Jessie moved to San Diego from her family farm in Kansas in 1940 and has lived in east San Diego County, CA, for the past 80 years. She was married to Henry Boney on April 4, 1943 through Henry's passing on December 14, 2005. They were active members of College Avenue Baptist Church beginning in 1968. In July 1943 Henry and Jessie opened a fruit stand with a truckload of peaches at the corner of 71st and El Cajon Blvd. From that beginning, they went on to own and operate several supermarket chains, including Boney's, Bradshaw's, and Superama. During that time, Jessie was active in the business, working in the store(s) and picking up local produce. In 1956, they sold their interest in the supermarkets and formed a new convenience store business, Speedee Mart. They sold Speedee Mart to 7-Eleven in 1964. During the next few years, as Henry focused on politics and philanthropic endeavors, Jessie was busy with her children and volunteered on the PTA at Lemon Avenue Elementary School and was involved with both Little League Baseball and Boy Scouts of America. She also enjoyed volunteering her time as a "Pink Lady" on the Women's Auxiliary at Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. Jessie was active in local Republican politics and helped form the Foothills Republican Women's Club and later the Women's Club of La Mesa. In 1965, she and Henry donated funds for a building at California Western University, "Boney Hall"; and donated money for the construction of the clubhouse at the Matuaya Boy Scout Camp, and numerous other donations through United Way. In 1973 Henry and Jessie purchased an Airstream Trailer and began their next adventure. They joined the Wally Byrum Airstream Travel Club and traveled to over 80 countries throughout the world. They led over 20 caravans both in the United States and internationally. Their travels included visits to China, Eastern Europe, and Russia during the Cold War era. They visited Egypt just before the "Seven-day War" when sandbag bunkers lined the streets and also traveled through Africa by car and South Africa during the apartheid era. During their travels they met thousands of people and made friends throughout the world. Henry and Jessie also helped their children start in the supermarket business. Through various business efforts, in 1975 Steve opened the first Windmill Farms. From that beginning, Boney's Marketplace was formed in 1982 and changed to Henry's Marketplace in 1997. Henry and Jessie got back into business in 1994, opening a Boney's/Henry's Marketplace in La Mesa as a Family Trust for the benefit of their grandchildren. Jessie will be interred at Glen Abbey Mortuary alongside her husband, Henry Boney, and near her parents, William and Della Grame. A private family ceremony will be held at the Glen Abbey Chapel of the Roses. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019