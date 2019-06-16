Jewel Humphries Simons 1912 - 2019 San Diego Jewel Humphries Simons passed away in her sleep after a long battle with dementia and a major stroke at 106 years of age. Born in 1912 in Enterprise, Alabama to Luther and Leon Humphries, Jewel was one of 9 siblings.In 1931 at the age of 18, she met and married Benjamin Powell. They shared two daughters, Tommie Grace, born in 1932, and Bennie Ruth (O'Brien), born in 1935 (deceased 2008). Tragically, Jewel was widowed in 1936, leaving her to raise their two young daughters on her own. Life proved difficult for her during that time, but in 1944, one of her brothers helped bring her and her daughters to San Diego. It was there that in 1948 friends introduced her to Navy pilot, William Curly' Simons. They married in 1949. During his military career, they were posted to Tehran, Iran and traveled into various parts of the Middle East and Europe. They returned to San Diego where they continued to live out the rest of their days. Jewel and Curly enjoyed 49 years of marriage together before his passing in 1998.Throughout her life, Jewel enjoyed a long career in Federal Civil Service. She eventually retired in 1977, traveling with Curly throughout the United States visiting friends and relatives. Jewel also selflessly volunteered at the UCSD Medical Center gift shop for over 30 years.Due to her worsening dementia, Jewel moved in with her daughter, Tommie, in 2011. They continued to travel together until 2016. Sadly, on her 105th birthday, she was moved to Case de Vida Senior Living in La Mesa, where she was lovingly cared for by the staff until her death. Tremendous thanks to the staff at Casa De Vida and all those who helped her enjoy her final years. Jewel is survived by her daughter, Tommie; grandson, Steven Powell; granddaughter, Kathy O'Brien Compton; grandson, Michael O'Brien, and great- grandchildren, Lacey, Kris and Kody O'Brien.Services will take place on June 29, 2019, commencing at 10:00 am at Glen Abbey Memorial Park located at 3838 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a Veterans Association on Jewel Simons' behalf. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary