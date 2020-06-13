Jewel Humphries Simons
1912 - 2019
In memory of Jewel Humphries Simons.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Service
10:00 AM
Glen Abbey Memorial Park
3838 Bonita Road
Bonita, CA 91902
June 23, 2019
I was saddened when I saw Jewels picture in the obituary. I know her from Jimmy's of Santee. She always had a big smile on her face, lots of kind words. I was so happy to see her when she would come in to eat. I would always say hello and give her a hug. It has been a while but the memories feel like yesterday. I would like to wish the family my loving thoughts.
Hugs, Erna
( Jimmy's of Santee, I'm still there)
Erna Nesbitt
June 19, 2019
My sweet Mother Dear, you will be missed. It was a long journey, but a life well spent. I have many good and happy memories. I still laugh when I think about the time you told me 56 years ago that you were a half a century old. Today that was a short time ago.
Give Papa, Mom and Dad a big hug. Someday we will be together again.
All my love,
Kathy
Kathy Compton
Grandchild
June 17, 2019
Sorry for your loss. The loss of someone dear to us is never easy. "God is near to all those calling upon him..."(Psalm 145:18)
Anthony
