I was saddened when I saw Jewels picture in the obituary. I know her from Jimmy's of Santee. She always had a big smile on her face, lots of kind words. I was so happy to see her when she would come in to eat. I would always say hello and give her a hug. It has been a while but the memories feel like yesterday. I would like to wish the family my loving thoughts.

Hugs, Erna

( Jimmy's of Santee, I'm still there)

Erna Nesbitt