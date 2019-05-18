San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Greenwood Memorial Park & Mortuary
4300 Imperial Ave
San Diego, CA 92113
619-450-1479
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Jewell Louise Mentzer


1924 - 2019
Jewell Louise Mentzer Obituary
Jewell Louise Mentzer 1924 - 2019 San Diego Jewell Louise Mentzer passed away April 29, 2019, surrounded by her children. She was born on Fudge's Creek in West Virginia on September 5, 1924, to Ellen and James Browning. She moved to Detroit, Michigan in her early teens where she met her husband, Arnold Duane Mentzer. They were married October 28, 1943. The automobile business took them to Southern California, Houston, TX, San Antonio, TX, and Colorado Springs, CO. Jewell and Duane opened the Porsche Audi dealership in Colorado Springs in 1970. After retirement, Duane and Jewell returned to the San Diego area and rejoined their group of lifelong friends. She cherished all her friends and appreciated all their wonderful times together.Jewell was the matriarch of her family which gathered frequently around her for holidays and family celebrations. She was a woman of faith and became close friends with the members of her church in the El Cajon community. She was a force in life and will be remembered with love.Jewell is survived by her three children, Dianne Porinsh (Peter), Joanne Pesce (Jerry), and Garry Mentzer (Mary). A special place in her heart was filled with her 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Duane, as well as her sister, Minoka Blume. Our family thanks all the wonderful people who surrounded Jewell with warmth and love during the last years of her life. We are honoring her with a Memorial Service on Monday, May 20th, at 10:00 am at Greenwood Mortuary. Greenwood Memorial Park & Mortuary, 4300 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, California 92113, (619) 264-3131.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2019
