|
|
Jim Campbell Phoenix, Arizona James "Jim" Lee Campbell, formerly of San Diego, passed away after a brief illness on August 13, 2019. He was 87 years old. He leaves behind three sons, one daughter, and seven grandchildren. He also leaves behind Ruthann Maxwell, his companion of 10 years. He was the widower of Pauline Millson Campbell, founder of the San Diego Children's Choir. Gifts in his name can be made to the San Diego Children's Choir. August 13, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019