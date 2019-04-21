Resources More Obituaries for Jim Dunlap Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jim Dunlap

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jim Dunlap April 15, 1945 - January 8, 2019 Oceanside James Comstock Dunlap (Jim) died on January 8, 2019, at his home in Oceanside, CA. Born on April 15, 1945, in Bethesda, MD, he was the son of Ralph Livingston Dunlap and Ruth (Toni) Comstock Dunlap. Both parents predeceased him. Jim was a talented athlete, playing baseball from age 9 onward, and hurling his first no-hitter at age 12 in Baltimore, MD. He excelled in high school basketball and baseball in Chapel Hill, NC, winning All-District honors in 1963, his senior year, including MVP in baseball. Jim attended the University of North Carolina, where he played baseball and graduated with a double major in Journalism and Political Science. In 1970, he became the Sports Editor of the Rocky Mount Telegram, where he documented the development of a high school basketball phenom named Phil Ford. After leaving Rocky Mount in 1976, Jim enjoyed a long career as a writer and editor in Southern California. Some notable jobs included editor of Slo-Pitch magazine, PR director for the San Diego Opera and the San Diego Clippers NBA team (he wryly noted these were natural transitions from softball to opera to professional basketball). Later in his career, he served as editor of several golf publications, including Golf Inc. and The Pellucid Perspective. Jim is survived by his wife Nancy Jean Dunlap, his sister Barbara (George) Gulgas, sons Matthew (Lisa) Dunlap and Timothy (Lorrie Hines) Freitas, and daughters Paige Dunlap, Suzanne (Kreg) Kowarsch, and Liz (Jason) Goldsmith. He is survived by seven grandchildren: Anya and Wes Dunlap, Julien Pivert, Joshua Freitas, and Ryan, Kyle and William Kowarsch. Jim was predeceased by a son, Sean O'Leary. Jim was a kind and gentle spirit who never met a stranger, especially if that person happened to be bellied up to a sports bar, a sushi bar, or a poker table. His knowledge of sports and mastery of the English language were legendary. His word was gold whether it came to who won the Cy Young Award in 1982 or how to remedy a misplaced modifier. He was a walking Strunk and White, and you dare not challenge his grammatical advice unless you were prepared to eat crow when you discovered he was correct. He had a wry sense of humor and intelligent wit. He loved sports, and followed his beloved North Carolina Tar Heels, San Diego Chargers, and San Diego Padres with passionate dedication, expressing exuberance for their successes and doleful chagrin for their shortcomings. Jim's wish was to be cremated. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to a local chapter of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in Jim's honor. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries