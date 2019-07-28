|
Jim W. Anderson February 1, 1935 - July 11, 2019 OCEANSIDE Jim was born in St. Paul, Minn. on February 1, 1935. He passed away peacefully in his home in Oceanside on July 11, 2019, with his loving family by his side. After graduating from Hamline University, Jim attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I., and served four years in the Navy as a Commissioned Officer (LTJG). Jim established residence in San Diego, where he met his wife, Angelica Morris. The couple moved to Carlsbad in 1967, where they raised their two children, Kimberly and Stephen. Jim was active in the Carlsbad Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce and the Boys and Girls Club. He and his wife moved to Oceanside in 1996.With a degree in economics, Jim had successful careers as a banker (Senior Vice President of Oceanside Federal), Commercial Real Estate Broker, and as a developer. He had a reputation for honesty and fairness.Over the years, Jim especially enjoyed sailing, tennis, cycling, family vacations, traveling and reading non-fiction. Even as his illness progressed in the last few months, Jim felt blessed that he "had a good life." He is survived by his wife, Angelica, son, Stephen, daughter, Kimberly Krenek (Kevin) and grandchildren, Kaiden and Julia Krenek. He was predeceased by his parents, Wallace and Olga Anderson, and his brother, Ralph.A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Oceanside on Saturday, August 17, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Oceanside (Meals with a Message ministry), or The Salvation Army.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019