Jimmie Clarence Mathie Sr.

September 19, 1935 - October 30, 2020

Santee

Jimmie "Jim" Clarence Mathie Sr. passed away on Friday October 30, 2020 at the age of 85 in his home in Santee.Jim was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 19, 1935 to the late Clarence Mathie and the late Edith (Hacker) Mathie. As a young man, he taught himself how to play the piano, swing dance and roller skate like a professional skater. He graduated from Thomas Cooley High in Detroit, the same high school attended by Jimmy Hoffa, and joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He was an airplane and missile mechanic, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Jim was stationed on many aircraft carriers, including the Constellation, the Midway, the Enterprise and the Kitty Hawk. He retired from the military as a Petty Officer, then went back to school and earned a degree in Criminology. He spent the next 30 years working as an armed body guard and security guard, finally retiring from the U.S. Federal Building in downtown San Diego.Jim loved his Chargers and his Padres, and rarely missed a game. His coffee was always too strong and his tolerance at times, too weak. He talked loudly because he was deaf but refused to wear his hearing aids because they made his ears itch. He was a proud, stubborn man and finally had to admit he had been his own worst enemy. His sense of humor forever remained intact until the end. Jim was the King of the Dad Joke and while the jokes sometimes weren't that funny, watching him laugh at himself was. He kept telling his family that he was going to live to be 100, but he chose to leave us the day after what would have been his 56th wedding anniversary to Louise. We understood completely, and are not going to hold him to that "100 year old" business.Jim was pre-deceased by his wife Louise (Mayo) Mathie, his parents, his brother Burton K Mathie and his sister Virginia M (Mathie) Hungerford. He is survived by his daughters Diana (Mathie) Franklin and her husband Rick, Darlene (Mathie) Browning-Keller and her husband Brent, Debra (Mathie) Evans and her husband Gil, Robin (Mathie) Pritchett and her husband Jimmy and a son, Jimmie C Mathie Jr. Jim is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Sharp Hospice of San Diego. They provided him excellent, beautiful care.



Private Burial at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery to follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store