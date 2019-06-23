Resources More Obituaries for Jimmy Ford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jimmy Dale Ford

Jimmy Dale Jim Ford October 5, 1943 - June 14, 2019 Rancho Santa Fe Jimmy Dale Ford, known locally as Jim Ford, passed away on June 14, 2019, from MDS, a rare form of bone marrow disease. Jim was born in Danville, Illinois, on October 5, 1943, to Dale and Ruth Ford. He graduated from Danville High in 1961, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. Mr. Ford served over three years at the Miramar Naval Station in San Diego, California, until he earned an honorable discharge to attend SDSU. Upon graduating in 1969, he obtained his teaching credentials in 1970. He taught school for five years at Parkway, Jr. High School, while simultaneously obtaining his real estate sales and broker's license. Later, he earned a contractor's license from the State of California. Mr. Ford built hundreds of apartments, condos, and single-family homes in East County San Diego until moving to North County San Diego. Here, he became one of the premier builders in Rancho Del Mar, Fairbanks Ranch, Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar, Rancho Pacifica, and Del Mar Country Club. His crowning glory was developing The River Estates in Rancho Santa Fe. Mr. Ford had interests in sports of all kinds, ranging from golf and tennis to basketball and skiing, but his main focus soon became the Sport of Kings,' thoroughbred horse racing. Since 1979, he accumulated over 100 wins at the Del Mar Racetrack alone, 47 stakes wins, including a Grade 1 win at Keeneland Racetrack in Lexington, KY, a Grade 1 win at Hollywood Park and two Grade 2 races at Del Mar. Mr. Ford was well respected on the backside, having had the likes of Hall of Fame jockeys such as Chris McCarron, Alex Solis, Laffit Pincay Jr., Eddie Delahoussaye, Patrick Valenzuela, Kent Desormeaux, Gary Stevens, Mike Smith, Martin Garcia, Corey Nakatani, Jerry Bailey, Pat Day, Victor Espinoza, Danny Sorenson, and many upcoming stars in the game. Of the many horsemen he had an opportunity to meet, Mike Mitchell, Philip D'Amato and English Bloodstock Agent, Jamie Lloyd, stand out the most. Jim soon adopted a local restaurant and bar, Red Tracton's, as his favorite place to meet new people and enjoy the camaraderie of his friends. Mr. Ford was known for his quirky poetry and wrote dozens of poems about friends, family, and his own life. One of his more popular poems, "My Life on a Barstool," was written as lyrics to his first song written and performed by Bobby Cruz and others up and down the coast and became a fan favorite. Jim is survived by his beautiful wife, Beth Ford; her wonderful daughter, McKenna Platt; his lovely daughter, Molly; brother, Kevin Mackin of Florida; sister, Michele Heaton and her husband, JL Heaton, and many nieces and nephews. Jim Ford was always a fun-loving guy who truly lived life to the fullest each and every day.His Celebration of Life will be held at the Del Mar Racetrack-Paddock Area on July 14, 2019, at 11am, with a reception following at Red Tracton's Restaurant from 12pm - 4pm. In lieu of flowers or donations, he and his family would prefer a contribution to be made to the Pacifica House, 4411 Park Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008 or the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, PDJF.Org notifying Beth Ford, P. O. Box 8323, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92014, [email protected] Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019