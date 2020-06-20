My deep condolences Ford family. Take comfort in knowing that "God cares for you". -1Peter5:7 May His Word comfort your aching hearts as you grieve.
Jamie
July 2, 2019
Please accept my sincere condolences. You are not alone during this time of sorrow and pain. May God give your family strength and comfort to help you endure his loss. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
July 1, 2019
As you remember your love one, as God heals your broken hearts (Psalm 147:3), may your cherished memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength to endure.
With Heartfelt Sympathy, Liz
June 29, 2019
My sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in God who hears your prayers and sees your tears. Isaiah 38:5
June 27, 2019
I'd like to extend my condolences to the family and friends for the loss of your loved one Jimmy Dale Ford, may the words at John 11:17-25 soothe your hearts and give you comfort.
ID/JW
June 24, 2019
We've known Jim since he was 24 years old. He made the most of his life and accomplished great things. He was lucky to have such a loving caretaker in Beth. Beth - you are an angel - may you be blessed. Jim will be missed by many.
Sherry & Shirley
June 23, 2019
Sorry to hear of Jim's passing. Such a great guy and I will always remember our fun times teaching together at Parkway Jr.Hi. Lots of fond memories.
Tom and Chris Waters
June 23, 2019
When doing a real estate transaction with Jim, you could be sure you would always be treated fairly and generously. He enjoyed the utmost respect from the realtor community. Larry Russell
Larry Russell
