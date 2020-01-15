|
Jimmy Frances Phelps, PhD February 2, 1932 - January 8, 2020 San Luis Rey, CA Jimmy was born on an early misty morning in February 1932, in Arkansas. Jimmy was named for her father Jim after her older sister died in early youth. Her father was farming cotton with her grandfather on a big farm of 290 acres during the Depression. They also raised sheep. The sheep were all that kept them from declaring bankruptcy. The cotton, their main crop, and livestock prices were down to record low prices. Soon after these difficult experiences, the family left for California. They settled at San Luis Rey Ranch near Bonsall when Jimmy was 5 years of age. Jimmy attended kindergarten for 3 days but didn't like it because they didn't teach her to read. Her mother, Lena talked to one of the teachers, and they decided to let her start first grade. Jimmy loved the school environment and was eager to increase her knowledge. She was always afraid that she was not smart enough to advance in school, which gave her a determination to do everything she could to achieve the best grades in her class.When Jimmy was only 5, the most significant event of her life took place. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior. Before this event, she had wanted a doll for Christmas, but after her conversion, she changed her request to a Bible. She grew and developed as a young child enjoying the educational process and taking piano lessons. During 4-6 grades, Jimmy experienced all the normal diseases of the day, 3-day measles, whooping cough, and German measles. In the 7th grade, she won a contest for writing an essay on alcohol, tabacco, and narcotics and received 5 silver dollars. During 8th grade, she became frightened of moving into high school because she thought she would not measure up. Besides school work, she was a teacher of a Sunday school class. She also was the secretary of the Christian Endeavor group.She was valedictorian of Fallbrook High School in her senior year. After graduating, she enrolled at Biola, feeling she would be a missionary. Teaching was thought to be a good major for being a foreign missionary. She graduated from Biola at age 21 and was counseled to receive some maturing before entering missions work. Therefore, she returned to Fallbrook to teach in the public education system for two years. She was encouraged to receive an advanced degree. An offer arrived from Biola for a full scholarship for graduate work at a major university to test the academic strengths of Biola undergraduate programs. She enrolled at Stanford University. Four quarters at Stanford added an MA degree and an elementary administrative credential. She returned to Fallbrook to teach again from 1957 to 1960. After 3 more years of teaching, she desired to use her administrative training. An application to the Santee School District brought the position of curriculum coordinator. After 21 years in a school district, which increased in size from 5 to 10 schools in approximately 14 years, presented interesting challenges. Jimmy opened a curriculum department, a personnel department, and served as interim superintendent.Four additional summer sessions at Stanford University and graduate work at US International University added a PhD. Other activities included Sunday School teaching, and administration and work in the San Diego Counsel of Christian Business and Professional women. She also served on various committees and panels and was an extension instructor for USIU. She was on advisory boards and was the secretary for the Santee Chamber of Commerce.After leaving the Santee School District, Jimmy served tirelessly at Christian Heritage College (now San Diego Christian College). Even in retirement, she was still helping students with their dissertations and writing papers for advance degrees. She loved her extended family and gave gifts of books to all her cousins, nephews, nieces, and grandnephews and nieces up until the last few months of her life. She cared for elderly friends in need and continued teaching Bible studies in her home until her death. She leaves as a legacy to her family and friends her deep devotion and love for Jesus, love for the written word, and an unquenchable thirst for knowledge.Viewing, Friday, Jan. 17, from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service, Saturday, Jan. 18, 1:00 pm. Eternal Hills Mortuary, 1999 S. El Camino Real, Oceanside, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020