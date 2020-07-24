Joan Claire Boeman January 20, 1928 - April 11, 2020 La Mesa On April 11, 2020 in La Mesa, California, Joan Boeman passed away as gracefully as she lived her 92 years. Joan was born January 20, 1928 in Elgin, Illinois, the beloved only child of Ruth and Leroy "Roy" Boeman. Theirs was a tight-knit family and they shared a wonderful life in Elgin with a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous close friends. Roy loved baseball and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan, often attending their games at Comiskey Park in Chicago with his family. These experiences probably helped establish Joan's keen interest in sports from an early age. Joan attended DePaul University in Chicago earning her Bachelor of Education degree and a Teachers Certificate. She taught in an Elementary School in Illinois for a few years following graduation, and then in 1953, she and her childhood friend, Nancy, hopped in a Chevrolet convertible and headed west. They had both been awarded teaching contracts in the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District and were leaving home to begin a brand-new experience, like two adventuresome co-eds. Joan worked in La Mesa Elementary School Education for 40 years. First in the classroom as a teacher, and then as a math specialist in the Curriculum Department at the School District Office. Joan returned to the classroom to become the reading specialist at Loma Elementary when it first opened and then returned to the District Office Curriculum Department until retirement; she was particularly adept at coming up with novel ideas for training sessions and celebrations. Joan greatly enjoyed her work and was highly valued by her colleagues and students. Joan had a large cadre of friends. Her friends were as diverse as her interests, ranging from fellow educators and former students, to bridge players, connoisseurs of antiques, church friends and sports fans. Joan regularly supported and viewed the San Diego Padres and the Chargers; she was a huge #23 Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls fan. An avid reader and great conversationalist, she was always well informed and interested in discussing current events and news in this country and abroad. Friends engaging in discussion with her always felt important, supported, and heard. She was a large personality in a tiny package who will be greatly missed.Joan attended Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, supported the International Relief Agency and volunteered for years in the Meals on Wheels programs. She lived in La Mesa for 67 years.Joan Claire Boeman was buried next to her parents at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Elgin, Illinois on May 6, 2020. In memory of Joan, donations can be sent to Meals on Wheels or Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. A memorial service may be held at a later date when conditions allow such gatherings.



